H&M's New Denim Line Is Entirely Unisex

While H&M's venture into gender-neutral clothing was praised by many , it received some of the same criticism other retailers, like Zara most recently , have gotten for similar collections, namely related to aesthetics : More often than not, brands market silhouettes that are plain and more menswear-inclined as unisex — think boxy T-shirts and joggers. So, these capsules are important in that they show a recognition of the gender non-conforming consumer, but they still have ways to go in terms of pushing the convention of what that market needs, seeks, and wants to shop for. "Denim United" is the most extensive unisex collection we've seen from a mass retailer, though — and it also includes styles that have traditionally been categorized as "feminine," such as dresses.