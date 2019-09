Besides love, the whole story of Beauty and the Beast revolves around a wilting rose. Here's why: If the Beast doesn't find the latter by the time the last petal falls, he will stay that way forever. The romantic flower has since become the unspoken staple of the classic Disney film. So it's no surprise that there is now an epic makeup tutorial dedicated to the rose, which — as luck would have it — coincides all too well with the film’s premiere tonight.