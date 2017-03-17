Besides love, the whole story of Beauty and the Beast revolves around a wilting rose. Here's why: If the Beast doesn't find the latter by the time the last petal falls, he will stay that way forever. The romantic flower has since become the unspoken staple of the classic Disney film. So it's no surprise that there is now an epic makeup tutorial dedicated to the rose, which — as luck would have it — coincides all too well with the film’s premiere tonight.
When we imagine rose-themed makeup, we typically picture it as a monochromatic pink look, but this one is a lot more literal. Twitter user @MakeupGuides added a montage of photos, and we'll admit it's one of the most intricate eyeshadow effects we've seen. (Save for the one that recreates Kim Kardashian's crying face.)
There is a lot going on with the look, so let’s break it down: The liner is comprised of a rose, placed on the outer corner of the eye — accurately shaded with red for the petals and green for the foliage. (It’s all in the details, people.) Bookending the floral-inspired design is a cut crease of lime green shadow on both the upper and lower eyelids, accented by a neon pink eyebrow. Not necessarily makeup you'd see on Belle, but it is quite an ode to the plot of the story.
Whether you're willing to take the time to recreate it for the premiere this weekend is up to you. But if you're not ready to go all-out, there are plenty Beauty and the Beast-inspired products to satisfy your fandom. Between all the makeup brushes, lip kits, loose glitter pigment, and nail art, we'd say the choices are just as magical.
