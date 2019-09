But the best part about Impulse’s goodies isn’t how many choices you have (though that is pretty spectacular). It’s the fact that for a limited time only, you can get your pick of the 125 options bottled up in a tube that looks just like Beauty and the Beast’s iconic Enchanted Rose . (Or this internet sensation of a plastic tumbler , depending on your frame of reference.) This is basically the grown-up makeup lover’s version of going hog-wild at Disneyland, only a hell of a lot cheaper — and you don’t have to bring your parents and younger siblings along for the ride.