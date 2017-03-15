The 10g tube will set you back $8.99, which is a steal, considering that each product is originally $3.99 for 5g. You’re getting twice the amount, plus the delightful packaging, for just a dollar more than you’d pay to get them in their usual clear jar. Impulse Cosmetics glitter? $3.99. Getting your own glitter-filled version of the enchanted rose from Beauty and the Beast? Priceless.