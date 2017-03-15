If you’re a diehard Beauty and the Beast fan who felt underwhelmed by a single skincare product, disappointed that the L’Oreal makeup inspired by the film’s characters ultimately didn’t make it to the U.S., and yet still refused to give up hope that you’d someday see your favorite Disney film appropriately represented in makeup form, then your time has finally come.
Impulse Cosmetics is a small, under-the-radar indie brand based in Pennsylvania that specializes in high-quality, cruelty-free makeup, particularly loose eyeshadows and glitters with intense pigments in more colors than you can possibly imagine. We're talking along the lines of 51 varieties of glitter and 74 loose shadows.
Advertisement
But the best part about Impulse’s goodies isn’t how many choices you have (though that is pretty spectacular). It’s the fact that for a limited time only, you can get your pick of the 125 options bottled up in a tube that looks just like Beauty and the Beast’s iconic Enchanted Rose. (Or this internet sensation of a plastic tumbler, depending on your frame of reference.) This is basically the grown-up makeup lover’s version of going hog-wild at Disneyland, only a hell of a lot cheaper — and you don’t have to bring your parents and younger siblings along for the ride.
The 10g tube will set you back $8.99, which is a steal, considering that each product is originally $3.99 for 5g. You’re getting twice the amount, plus the delightful packaging, for just a dollar more than you’d pay to get them in their usual clear jar. Impulse Cosmetics glitter? $3.99. Getting your own glitter-filled version of the enchanted rose from Beauty and the Beast? Priceless.
Advertisement