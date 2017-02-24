The trailer has been out for months, the press tour is currently underway, Disneyland has transformed into a French village, Emma Watson’s singing chops are officially open to discussion — and on March 17, just three short weeks away, Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast will hit theaters everywhere. Excited is an understatement for fans of the original, who’ve been collectively dying over each and every update since the film was first announced. With that in mind, we sincerely apologize if the latest news sends you straight over the edge. The film’s inevitable beauty offshoot is here, and it’s totally not what you expected. In fact, it’s even better. Instead of releasing a lip color inspired by the enchanted rose (pretty, but predictable) or a texturizing spray to achieve Beast-level tousled waves (less predictable, but also weird), Disney has collaborated with Skin Inc, the cult-favorite Japanese brand best known for its personalized formulas, to launch a limited-edition version of the Get Glowin’ Serum Kit. So if you want skin that looks lit from within à la Lumière (that'd be the candlestick), then you’re in luck. Get Glowin’ is a multipurpose formula, with a custom blend of vitamin A, chlorella, and hyaluronic acid that works to improve tone and texture, brighten dullness, and leave skin fresh and hydrated. The high concentration of ingredients makes this stuff seriously potent, so results are practically guaranteed. Skin Inc founder Sabrina Tan says she was inspired by Emma Watson’s Belle, the timeless representation of a modern woman: independent, gracious, and above all, empowered. She lets her inner light shine — and that’s where the brightening part comes in. Get Glowin’ is meant to do more than just reduce the appearance of dark spots and impart much-needed nutrients. It’ll encourage you to reflect your inner shine on the surface, too. The exclusive formula will be available for $90 online at the Skin Inc website starting March 15, while supplies last. Beauty and the Beast diehards will want to set their alarms for this one, because it’s sure to sell out as fast as tickets for opening night.
