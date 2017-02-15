Disneyland’s Getting A Beauty And The Beast Makeover & We’re Here For It

If you're as excited about Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast as we are, you'll love this news: Ahead of the film's March 17 release, Fantasyland at Disneyland Park is pulling out all the stops to celebrate. The perfect excuse to indulge your inner Disney devotee, if you ask us. To treat its guests to a Beauty and the Beast-themed experience, Disney is turning Village Haus restaurant into a "lively French taverne," adorned with murals depicting scenes from the animated hit, according to the Disney Parks blog. The menu will also transform, featuring French favorites and new signature beverages. And yes, you'll even be able to try the park's own version of the grey stuff — "it's delicious!" No word on any dancing flatware or candlesticks, but Disney does promise to keep us updated with more information, so there's hope. Nearby Maurice's Treats — the food cart named after Belle's father — is serving up some twists on its famous sweet treats. You can even enjoy the tale as old as time come to life at the park's Royal Theatre, where characters are performing an abbreviated version of the love story. And if that's not enough magic for you, you can spot Gaston flexing his muscles around the park and pose for an Instagram pic with him. So if you're walking around town, humming, "There must be more than this provincial life!" perhaps it's time to book a ticket to Anaheim, CA, and find out.
