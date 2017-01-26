Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of its beloved classic is already living up to the "beauty" in its name. Beauty and the Beast promises to be quite the spectacle: the trailer has teased gorgeous scenery, delightful CGI knickknacks, and stunning special effects. The film really does look like our favorite animated movie come to life — which is why it's appropriate that the new character posters show the enchanted residents of the household in their human state.
We may think of the Beast in his more animalistic form, but underneath all that fur is one very handsome prince. (I mean, he is played by Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens, after all.) Cogsworth may spend most of his time as an ornate clock, but prior to the Enchantress' spell, he looked a lot more like Ian McKellen. Of course, some people are exactly as they appear: Heroine Belle (Emma Watson) and misogynist villain Gaston (Luke Evans) retain their human forms in the new character posters.
Want a sneak preview at the cast before the film hits theaters on March 17? Click through to check out the stunning new posters.