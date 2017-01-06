Love is brewing between Belle and the Beast in a new teaser for the upcoming Disney movie. While we still have to wait until Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17 to witness the tale as old as time actually unfold, fans have already been given a glimpse of one swoon-worthy part of the film. A new promo reveals the moment Belle (Emma Watson) and the Beast (Dan Stevens) begin to fall for one another, and it's as heartwarming a moment as it was in the original film. In the 1991 animated movie, the unlikely pairing find common ground after the Beast saves Belle from a pack of wolves, and Belle nurses the injured Beast back to health. After that, Belle and the Beast begin a friendship, finally seeing something in one another that "wasn't there before."
As any Disney fan knows, that friendship evolves into love. (Which is very fortunate for the Beast, as Belle's love for him ultimately breaks the spell that turns him back into a human.) The scene above is like the pair's really promising first date — and it's clear this soon-to-be couple has serious chemistry. I cannot wait to watch this entire live-action love story play out, but until then, I think I'll watch this teaser a few more times.
