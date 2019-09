According to PopSugar , the HSN Beauty & the Beast Collection will offer up a total of 13 items. While you'll swoon over the velvet makeup cases, luxe perfume and decadent body butter from Korres, the brushes are the crown jewel of the collection. There's a set inspired by Belle's dress from the movie's opening number, which has brushes in the same blue hue . If that's not your cup of tea, the whole thing is also available in pink . Inside the book, which is definitely something straight out of the Beast's magnificent library, you'll find a velvet-lined organizer and three brushes.