Fans of Beauty & The Beast have a lot to look forward to. Not only is the movie coming out in just a few weeks, there are teas, cookware, pricey beauty products, and anything you could want to celebrate the live-action remake of the 1991 Disney classic.
But since too much is never enough, Disney's out to upgrade your beauty routine with a fairy-tale offering that's too pretty to pass on. HSN, yes, the Home Shopping Network, has teamed with the House of Mouse for a collection of beauty accoutrements inspired by Beauty & the Beast. The pièce de résistance? A set of makeup brushes that's housed in a storybook. Belle would definitely approve.
Advertisement
According to PopSugar, the HSN Beauty & the Beast Collection will offer up a total of 13 items. While you'll swoon over the velvet makeup cases, luxe perfume and decadent body butter from Korres, the brushes are the crown jewel of the collection. There's a set inspired by Belle's dress from the movie's opening number, which has brushes in the same blue hue. If that's not your cup of tea, the whole thing is also available in pink. Inside the book, which is definitely something straight out of the Beast's magnificent library, you'll find a velvet-lined organizer and three brushes.
For $45, you'll get a foundation brush, a powder brush, and an eyeshadow brush. Plus, the zippered book has plenty of room for your other makeup essentials. There's a pouch and plenty of pockets for lipsticks, blushes, and even more brushes. It's all brought to you by beauty brand Luke Henderson, a line started by a makeup pro who has got a permanent collection with HSN.
If you're looking to round out your Beauty & the Beast beauty collection, you can grab a whole gel nail polish kit from HSN, too. That way, you'll be ready for the movie's premiere on March 17.
Advertisement