There's An Entire Line of Beauty & The Beast Teas & We're Ready To Start Sipping

If you’re like us, then you’ve been anxiously awaiting the premiere of the live action Beauty and the Beast film for months, possibly years. Well, you’ve made it to the homestretch, and there’s only 16 more days to get through before your sitting in the theater soaking it all in. Of course, sometimes it just so happens that the final days of waiting are the most anxiety producing. Twinings Tea understands that, so the company has released a whole line of teas inspired by Beauty and the Beast that should help you stay calm during this last phase of waiting.
Each of the four teas that make up this limited edition Beauty and the Beast collection come in a specially designed box that will give you a little sneak peek at what you can expect from the upcoming film. And, all the flavors were created by Twinings’ master blenders. The four blends include: Camomile, Honey, & Vanilla; Lemon & Ginger; Pure Peppermint; and Orange & Cinnamon Spice. Each one is so delicious that Mrs. Potts herself would be proud to serve them.
The limited edition boxes come with 20 tea bags and cost $3.99. Lucky for all us Disney fans, we'll be able to enjoy the teas long after the movie's premiere because they will be available in stores and online through December 2017. They might just transform your mood from Beast to Belle.
