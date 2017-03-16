For the first time in over a decade, Titanic fanatics will get the chance to explore the ship themselves. Next year, London tour company Blue Marble Private will start taking travelers on a journey through the shipwreck — for a hefty price.
Back in 1912, it cost $4,350 to ride the Titanic in first class. Now, you'll have to pay the modern-day equivalent of that — a whopping $105,129 — to go on the eight-day tour. But if you can come up with that much money, it just might be worth it. The trip starts off in Newfoundland, Canada, where tour-goers will take a helicopter or seaplane to a yacht near the famous ship. Then, they'll travel to the wreck in a submarine and dive down to see it for themselves, The Daily Telegraph reports. Interested passengers can even help plan the dive.
Advertisement
The tour is an intellectual as well as visual experience: There will be talks about marine biology and diving as well as history. And travelers won't be mere visitors; they will also help with the mission.
The Titanic lies 13,000 feet below the surface of the Atlantic off the Newfoundland coast. Its famous staircase is still visible, meaning you could technically reenact that tear-jerker scene in which Jack meets Rose in the afterlife.
"Far fewer people have visited the wreck of the Titanic than the number who have been to space or summited Mt. Everest," Blue Marble Private's site reads. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and an expedition designed only for those with a truly adventurous spirit."
If you're serious about going, you can get in touch with the company's founder Elizabeth Ellis. And if that all sounds awesome but a bit too intense (or more likely, too expensive) for you, keep an eye out for the Titanic replica going up in China.
Advertisement