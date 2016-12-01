In today's edition of "things we can't believe really exist," there is now going to be a full-size replica of the Titanic in China, complete with a simulated iceberg crash, for tourists to erm... enjoy.
Yes, seriously. If you've ever wanted to live out your Jack and Rose fantasies by belting out a little Céline Dion on a very large passenger cruise liner, now is your chance. There will soon be a tourist attraction in the Sichuan province that gives you the real Titanic experience, including that whole part where more than 1,500 people died.
According to news agency Xinhua, construction has begun on "the world's first full-sized replica" of the most famous ship on the planet, and will be a permanent tourist attraction with a TBD completion date.
The report says that the barge will have several "facilities of the original Titanic, including a ballroom, theater, swimming pool and premium first class rooms," but no word yet on if it will include the car where Jack and Rose got naughty and fogged up the windows.
China Daily reports that the project will cost 1 billion yuan ($145 million) and already has booked visitors. The report says that "preorders for overnight stays were first accepted in Hong Kong in June 2005, with tickets for a one-night, economy-class stay starting at about 3,000 yuan ($435), and the price for a luxury fare amounting to hundreds of thousands of yuan."
A pretty steep price to pay without the luxury of seeing Leo himself. Though it could definitely be a must-visit for die-hard Titanic fans.
You can follow the New Titanic's Twitter account for updates on the project and to find out when your heart can go on IRL.
The report says that the barge will have several "facilities of the original Titanic, including a ballroom, theater, swimming pool and premium first class rooms," but no word yet on if it will include the car where Jack and Rose got naughty and fogged up the windows.
China Daily reports that the project will cost 1 billion yuan ($145 million) and already has booked visitors. The report says that "preorders for overnight stays were first accepted in Hong Kong in June 2005, with tickets for a one-night, economy-class stay starting at about 3,000 yuan ($435), and the price for a luxury fare amounting to hundreds of thousands of yuan."
A pretty steep price to pay without the luxury of seeing Leo himself. Though it could definitely be a must-visit for die-hard Titanic fans.
You can follow the New Titanic's Twitter account for updates on the project and to find out when your heart can go on IRL.
Advertisement