The Important Story Behind These Feminist Bags

At this point, if you haven't noticed fashion's role in the (mainstreamed) feminist movement, well, you're just not paying attention. For most, the current political climate is pretty dreary. But for some, like designers and models, it's spurring more creativity and the chance to be more impactful than ever before. Sarah's Bag is the latest brand to try its hand at joining the conversation, and the brand is debuting a capsule collection of statement clutches that were made by Syrian refugee women.
This isn't the first time the Beirut-based handbag company is joining the statement accessory game: Designer Sarah Beydoun started the label as a rehabilitation project for female prisoners in Lebanon in 2000. Currently, the company works with over 200 prisoners and ex-prisoners, who have then gone on to train other female artisans, or have opened up their own ateliers. Because of this charitable aspect — and, let's be real, how awesome the pieces are — Sarah's Bag has accrued international recognition.
"We’re inspired and heartened by the resurgence of women’s rights movement that culminated in the global women’s march last month that saw millions of people around the world coming together to answer the fundamental question: Who runs the world?" according to the brand's release. The bags themselves are just as special as the message behind them, including some — which may be our favorite — that were made to resemble the cardboard signage of the Women's March in Washington, D.C. (We're bookmarking some of these designs for our next march, for sure.)
The bags are handcrafted by a team of female Syrian refugees that were trained by the label in various techniques, like beading, embroidery, and stitching. And each features a statement inspired by the feminist movement — similar to those pricey Dior tees — and every bag is totally unique, created by hand with a different technique and shape to "represent the diversity of woman around the world standing up for each other," per the release. And while they're not the most affordable accessories on the market, the impact behind the bags is (hopefully) enough to ease any post-retail regret.