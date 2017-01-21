What We Wore To The Women’s March On Washington

Today's Women's March on Washington was one of the largest demonstrations in American history (and we're not even counting all the people who attended the sister marches in other cities all over the world). The sheer size of the march makes sense when you consider that its main mission — to promote and defend women's rights — speaks to America's single largest "minority" group. Women make up 51% of the American population, and a large part of the fight means showing those in power that this constituency and its needs will be impossible to ignore. It makes sense, then, that we dressed to be seen.