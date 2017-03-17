Coming off a month seemingly swirling the planet, attending upwards of 100+ shows (I honestly lost count) in three different countries, a person could get pretty tired of paging through runway looks, and, well, clothes in general. That is, until you have an hour or so to spend with Clementine Li Murphy. Clem, as she likes to be called, is 9-years-old, lives in Brooklyn with her mom, dad, and two brothers, and is currently studying Native American history, geometry, and….fashion illustration. “I’m not the best in the class,” Clem assures me. “Everyone is really talented, but I think I’m pretty good.”
The class is taught by Yoon-Jong Chang, who, in addition to teaching Clem’s 4th grade fashion illustration class, also happens to be the Year 4 Fashion Thesis Educator at Parsons School of Design in New York. But Clementine has been stoking a passion for clothes, fashion, and designers she idolizes (“Raf Simons!” she swoons, is her favorite) since she was tiny. Her mom is Jessie Randall, co-founder and creative director of Loeffler Randall, and she can’t help but marvel at Clementine’s knack for design and seriously high-fashion. “Clementine is a terrific illustrator,” she tells me. “But she can also sew really well. She loved one of my Marni coats so much, she made her own mini version from remnant fabric from her sewing class….and it’s really good!!”
Clementine loves styling her own outfits and thinks that putting things together in weird ways is crucial. “Your style is, like, important to who you are,” she says. “And no two people have the same style. I like that!” Her big dream (at least for now) is to attend Fashion Week in Europe someday, sitting front row at Dior (“I like that it’s designed by a woman,” she tells me), Gucci, or Jacquemus, two of her other favorites. So, we asked her to illustrate her eight favorite looks from the recent shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, and tell us why she loved them so much.