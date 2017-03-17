The class is taught by Yoon-Jong Chang, who, in addition to teaching Clem’s 4th grade fashion illustration class, also happens to be the Year 4 Fashion Thesis Educator at Parsons School of Design in New York. But Clementine has been stoking a passion for clothes, fashion, and designers she idolizes (“Raf Simons!” she swoons, is her favorite) since she was tiny. Her mom is Jessie Randall, co-founder and creative director of Loeffler Randall, and she can’t help but marvel at Clementine’s knack for design and seriously high-fashion. “Clementine is a terrific illustrator,” she tells me. “But she can also sew really well. She loved one of my Marni coats so much, she made her own mini version from remnant fabric from her sewing class….and it’s really good!!”