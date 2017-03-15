John Legend Speaks Out About Supporting Chrissy Teigen During Her Postpartum Depression

It's been well-established that all of John Legend loves all of Chrissy Teigen. It's no surprise, then, that the Oscar-winning singer was there to support Teigen when she battled postpartum depression after the birth of their daughter Luna last April.
Teigen's frank essay about PPD in the latest issue of Glamour has earned praise for its honesty. Legend, per usual, is her most vocal cheerleader.
“I’m glad she wrote about it,” he told People. “I think it was powerful for her to let a lot of women know they’re not alone, and no matter how much money you have or fame, anybody can feel that. And it’s hard for anybody no matter how successful you are and how many resources you have.”
The "Beauty and the Beast" and "Ordinary People" crooner also spoke about his role as a supportive partner.
“For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through and do whatever I could do to help her," he said. "I feel like that’s the least I could do."
He also offered advice to other men whose wives and girlfriends might be affected by postpartum depression.
"[As a man] you don’t know internally what it feels like," he noted. "You should read about it and understand what it is and really just be there to help. You need to be present and you need to be compassionate. And we’re all learning and trying to figure it out as we go. At least do that and try to figure it out together.”
We know these two can't so much as roll over in bed without being blasted with the #RelationshipGoals hashtag, but truly, this is what real love looks like. Life isn't all board games and selfies, and it's important to acknowledge that.
