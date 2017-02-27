Chrissy Teigen Is Trolling John Legend For Not Winning An Oscar This Year

Chrissy Teigen would like to remind everyone that her husband, John Legend, did not win an Oscar this year.
Teigen became the subject of Twitter memes and jokes last night and into today, after Oscars viewers spotted her napping at the ceremony. She took it all in good sport, tweeting, "just woke up what happened" earlier today. But based on some new videos posted to her Twitter account, it looks like Teigen wants to reclaim her Oscars narrative.
Legend performed La La Land's "City of Stars" and "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" at the Oscars last night. "City of Stars," which is sung by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in the film, later won the award for Best Original Song.
In case there was any confusion about Legend's performance, Teigen wants to make sure it's clear that her husband wasn't involved with the track's Oscar win, though he does act in the movie.
Legend is, indeed, an Oscar winner. He and Common won Best Original Song in 2015 for "Glory," from the Selma soundtrack. That in itself is a pretty noteworthy achievement, but Teigen is trolling him for not winning anything this year.
In two new Twitter videos, Teigen reminds her followers that Legend didn't win an Oscar this year. The first video features Teigen holding a water bottle, saying to the camera, "Hey guys, here joined by Oscar winner John Legend. Not this year." "Not this year," a sheepish-looking Legend adds.
In the second video, Teigen calls out to group of fans driving by Legend's car. As they scream excitedly at the sight of the couple, Teigen yells to them, "It's John Legend! He won an Oscar! Not this year, though." "Not this year," Legend agrees, waving to the fans.
It wasn't the first time Teigen trolled her husband about yesterday's ceremony, either. On the red carpet, she told Ryan Seacrest that Legend was "nervous" about singing at the event. It's great to see the power couple being so playful with one another — and yes, they'll always be our definition of couple goals.
