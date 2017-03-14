If you're afraid that voicing your concerns will make your partner get freaked and run away, shift your thinking: "Being high maintenance is like being protective of yourself," says Hope. "It allows you to make informed decisions, because if you don't have all the facts, you can't make decisions." When discussing concerns with your partner, Derhally suggests using "I feel" phrasing rather than "you do" phrases, because it's less accusatory. "Framing it as a discussion about your feelings, as opposed to ultimatums and what your partner is doing wrong," will be more productive, she says. There's also nothing wrong with ultimately ending on a compromise (those are healthy, too), as long as both parties are comfortable and feel like their needs are met without giving up too much, she says.