"As a designer, I've always used flowers, and science and nature have always been a huge influence, but I think we went to a very dark place with the rose [in this collection], and obviously it's one of the biggest icons, it's symbolic of the love between Belle and the Beast," he says. "But it's not over-the-top, it's not too princess-y, which I think everyone was expecting. The fact is, Belle wasn't a princess, she's a normal woman with huge aspirations, which I always thought was so attractive about the film."