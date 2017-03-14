Beauty and the Beast mania has officially swept the world. Whether it's a London hotel offering Beauty and the Beast-themed afternoon tea or much-loved jewellery designer, Alex Monroe, collaborating with Disney on a capsule collection, as the film's release fast approaches, everyone wants a piece of Belle, Chip and Lumière.
And even luxury brands are getting in on the act – this morning, London Fashion Week favourite Christopher Kane unveiled an eco-conscious limited-edition capsule collection of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, inspired by the new film. This is not cutesy, cheap-and-cheerful merchandise (if you're looking for that head to Primark, which is swiftly selling out of a £4 Chip purse that is going for nearly seven times the price on eBay). Instead, this is a beautifully crafted, premium collection fit for, well, a 2017 princess.
Having watched Disney’s tale-as-old-as-time from a young age, Christopher Kane wanted to create a modern-day interpretation and wardrobe for the strong, heroic female character: "I have loved Disney since my childhood and all of the classics, of which Beauty and the Beast is one," the designer explains. "It is such a great theme and story, with very iconic characters and a strong female voice. Looking back at past seasons, our archive was rich with elements that support Beauty and the Beast themes, and we were very much inspired by the film’s setting and mood."
The collection, which will launch in stores and online on 16th March, brings to life the classic story with pieces in shades of gold and fairy blue, taken from the Beast’s castle interiors, and of course, the bold red of the enchanted rose. A central element in the film, the rose was a key inspiration for the collection and was developed into a photographic organza appliqué on tulle, reappearing on an all-over lace dress, in beautiful embroidery, printed onto T-shirts, as well as the brand’s signature lenticular clutch bag. Teacups and teapots appear on jewellery and charms, while the Beast's face is printed on more casual wear, including a hoodie and tracksuit bottoms.
For the first time, Disney and Christopher Kane have collaborated with sustainable brand consultancy Eco-Age, founded by Livia Firth, demonstrating that the marriage of ethics and aesthetics is possible and encouraging brands to evaluate their supply chains and choices of materials. Given Disney’s strong commitment to transparency, ethical sourcing, using resources wisely and protecting the planet, Eco-Age’s Green Carpet Challenge (GCC) was the perfect fit. It's also perfectly fitting when the film's lead, Emma Watson, is so committed to ethical and sustainable fashion choices herself.
The Christopher Kane capsule will be available from 16th March in the brand’s flagship store on London’s Mount Street and at www.christopherkane.com as well as Selfridges. Be our guest and click on to see the full collection...