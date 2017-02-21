Emma Watson Just Launched A New Instagram Account For The Best Reason

In the coolest way possible, we think Emma Watson just out Hermione'd herself. The actress has started a new Instagram account called The Press Tour to highlight her work with Eco Age, a brand consultancy firm that helps designers achieve growth through sustainability. Watson made the choice to go full-on sustainable with her future red carpet looks in 2015, and has stayed true to her commitment ever since then, with the help of her stylist, Sarah Slutsky. The actress' new account gives us behind-the-seams looks into how each red carpet (and, sometimes, street style) moment comes together. There are only a handful of posts up, but the looks from her Beauty and The Beast press junket so far range from custom Louis Vuitton to Oscar de la Renta — and they're pretty major. The actress and her stylist work with the creative directors of each design house to bring each outfit from sketch to life, and the sustainable textiles of each step is validated by Eco Age, which is noted at the end of each post's description. The eco firm's mission is to encourage consumers to get at least 30 wears out of every garment, making the item a sustainable purchase worth buying. Watson first demonstrated this with her custom Calvin Klein outfit at last year's Met Gala, which was comprised of three different garments: a bustier, a pair of trousers, and a skirt; the actress went on to style the pieces in various ways post-Met Gala). (Before The Press Tour 'gram account debuted, Watson and Slutsky have posted breakdowns of the actress' red carpet looks to their Instagrams, as proof of their ongoing commitment to transparency.)
"Today was a brilliant day of interviews, press conferences and photoshoots for @beautyandthebeast in France. We snuck out of the junket and onto the roof of the hotel to capture these shots against the beautiful Paris skyline," Watson captioned the above photo. "Custom @louisvuitton dress designed by @nicolasghesquiere. The dress fabric is Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles. These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The arm band was created in a carbon-neutral mill." The comments range from users thanking Watson for her latest eco-fashion initiative to other smaller name sustainable designers trying to get the actresses attention (which is a pretty savvy idea). And while we may not be A-listers with wizard-like powers useful for getting the industry's top designers to create custom looks for every black tie and cocktail event on our calendars, we sure do hope Watson's collaborators continue this eco-friendly initiative with their other celebrity clients. Way to go, Hermione. You did it again.
