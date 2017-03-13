It’s been a very exciting few days for Game of Thrones diehards — and by “exciting,” we mean slightly less frustrating than it’s been for the past eight months. HBO finally released the first trailer for season seven, along with the official release date (July 16!) — but not before successfully convincing fans to try and melt a large block of ice on Facebook Live by typing “fire” for an hour. (This approach to generating buzz was not particularly well-received.)
That same day, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, teased the season’s events on ABC News. And a few days before that, Harington was announced as the new face of Dolce & Gabbana’s The One fragrance for men. Clearly it’s no coincidence, then, that the brand just shared the news that Emilia Clarke would be the new face of its corresponding The One perfume for women.
Both actors’ campaigns will officially launch in September, just after the show’s seventh season comes to a close. We may not know by then who, exactly, has been the one to come out on top in the game of thrones, but we do know that it all comes down to the Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons formerly known as Daenerys Targaryen, and her maybe-half-brother Jon. Fire and ice have never looked so good.
“Emilia Clarke embodies perfectly the Dolce & Gabbana woman: she is radiant and lively,” the brand’s founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, said in a statement. “Her personality and natural beauty will capture the essence of this new campaign: joyful, spontaneous and full of life.” All they really had to say was, “We’re huge fans of Game of Thrones.”
