Angelina Jolie and the beauty brand Guerlain go together like brie and Beaujolais. The bad girl-turned-A-list actress and philanthropist has become today’s apotheosis of elegance, humility, and grace — like a punk-rock Jackie Kennedy with six adorable children and a second home in the South of France. It only seems fitting, then, that she joined forces with a Parisian company that consistently launches products that feel so fresh and exciting, you almost forget it's been around for almost 200 years.