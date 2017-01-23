Angelina Jolie has some big news today. And no, it's probably not what you think. The actress, director, and human rights activist just announced her partnership as the new face of the Mon Guerlain fragrance. The move marks her first return to the spotlight since her divorce from Brad Pitt, and — given Jolie's special connection with France — we'd say the collab seems most fitting. The deal between the two came together last year, when Jolie was directing her film First They Killed My Father in Cambodia. Though, according to the press release, her mother's love of Guerlain's face powder may have sealed the deal. There isn't much information on the perfume itself, but we do know that it's set to launch in March. Reps of the brand say it's meant embody the "notes of a woman" and modern femininity. What that entails, scent-wise, remains a mystery — categorically one of Jolie's most notorious traits.
The only thing making this partnership even sweeter is Jolie's unrivaled dedication to the cause. Case in point: The actress donated every cent earned from the Guerlain campaign to charity. Now that doesn't surprise us at all.
Advertisement