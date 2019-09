This Game of Thrones Star Has Huge News

But if you've been longing for a time when you could count on Jon Snow’s face to illuminate your television screen every Sunday night, maybe this news can fit comfortably into the hole Hodor left in your heart: Kit Harington , whose role as the bastard son of House Stark made him television’s most lusted-after sadboy, is going to be the new face of a Dolce & Gabbana men's fragrance called The One. (See? Valyrian steel and a way with the wildlings aren’t the only things he has going for him.)