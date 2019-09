Hillary Clinton Takes A Break From Saving The World To Cut Bangs

That's not to say we're putting her piece-y new bangs and blunt bob in the same camp as her recent appearances — it's not even remotely close, even if it is does look incredibly chic. But it's a topic that not even Clinton herself is afraid to broach: The politician has jokingly referenced her hair on numerous occasions, particularly noting that she's no dummy — she knows people notice. In a 2001 speech to her alma mater, Yale University , Clinton said, "The most important thing I have to say to you today is that hair matters. This is a life lesson my family did not teach me, Wellesley and Yale Law School failed to instill: Your hair will send significant messages to those around you. Pay attention to your hair, because everyone else will."