Why This Picture Of Hillary Clinton Reading On A Plane Is Going Viral

Despite everything else she has accomplished, Hillary Clinton's name will likely always be associated with her damn emails. The scandal over her use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State was a focal point before, during, and after the election. Some believe it cost her the presidency.
And today, in a cruel twist of fate, the former presidential candidate was spotted on a flight, reading a newspaper story about — drumroll, please — Vice President Mike Pence's alleged use of a private email server.
@jdawsey1 Hillary just checking the daily news. "Pence used personal email in office." The irony is palpable. pic.twitter.com/oia1ARiZ0g— Pere Noel (@RealSaintNick6) March 3, 2017
On Thursday, The Indianapolis Star reported that while Pence was serving as governor of Indiana, he used a personal AOL account to conduct state business. Yes, a personal, and most likely unsecured, account.
Advertisement
The real cherry on top? Occasionally, he discussed "sensitive matters and homeland security issues," according to the documents reviewed by the Star.
Ummmm, "Sensitive matters and homeland security issues"? Why does that sound so familiar? OH, WAIT, WE KNOW. This was basically the same allegation that derailed Clinton's political career.
That's why the pictures of her reading the front page of USA Today are so deeply, painfully ironic. The headline had to be a punch in the gut for Clinton: "Pence used personal email in office."
Photo from @RealSaintNick6 shows Clinton looking USA Today. Here's front page w/ "Pence used personal email in office" A1, above the fold pic.twitter.com/y2Q5eUeixE— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) March 3, 2017
And yet, while Hillary's email scandal was all anyone could talk about for months, today's story about Pence seems to be making few waves. Pence, for his part, insists "there's no comparison whatsoever between Hillary Clinton's practice" and his own use of a personal account while he was governor.
So obviously, once the picture of Hillary with the newspaper in full view hit the web, it lit up like fire:
HOLY CRAP THE IRONY IS SO THICK. https://t.co/RxF1vEzKqH— Amber Leigh Turner?? (@amberlturner) March 3, 2017
Today in moments we all wish we coulda witnessed, here's Hillary reading the Mike Pence email story, apparently pic.twitter.com/IYt7CYHsRg— Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) March 3, 2017
hillary is sitting on a plane in coach reading the Mike Pence email scandal story what part of the game is this?? pic.twitter.com/Iv6AnRWlN4— JamesMichael Nichols (@JMN) March 3, 2017
Still, we know some people will see this story and react in the same way as that classic meme. Yeah, you know the one.
In the meantime, hang in there, Hill. We FEEL you.
Advertisement