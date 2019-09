In a press conference on Friday, Clinton said that the American people deserve “the full and complete facts” regarding the emails Comey references in his letter. She also said she was "confident" these new findings would not change the results of the previous findings, but that it was "imperative" that all information regarding these new emails be shared with the public.“We are calling on the FBI to release all the information that it has," she said. "Let’s get it out.”Meanwhile, Donald Trump told a crowd in New Hampshire, “Hillary Clinton’s corruption is on a scale we have never seen before. We must not let her take her criminal scheme into the Oval Office.” Trump added, “Perhaps, finally, justice will be done."According to the BBC , Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta called the letter "long on innuendo" and "short on facts." He also said that there is "no evidence of wrongdoing. No charge of wrongdoing. No indication this is even about Hillary".In an email statement via The New York Times , House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said that Clinton should no longer be allowed to receive classified briefings. “Hillary Clinton has nobody but herself to blame,” he wrote. “She was entrusted with some of our nation’s most important secrets, and she betrayed that trust by carelessly mishandling highly classified information.”Donna Brazile, the interim chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, criticized the FBI for interfering in the election. "The FBI has a solemn obligation to remain neutral in political matters — even the faintest appearance of using the agency’s power to influence our election is deeply troubling," Brazile said.According to the BBC , leading Democratic senators have written to Comey and Attorney General Loretta Lynch to give more details on the emails and the investigation by Monday.