Where did these emails come from?

On Friday the FBI revealed that they would be looking into newly discovered emails relating to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.In a letter to congressional leaders , FBI Director James Comey wrote, “In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation. [The] investigative team briefed me on this yesterday, and I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation.”Comey didn't go into detail in the letter but did state that the FBI did not yet know whether the emails would be “significant,” and could not say how long the investigation would take.The lack of clarity left many confused or worse, coming up with worst case scenarios. Here's what we do know and what we don't.According to Vox , the new emails the FBI are reviewing "weren’t from Clinton’s server, that they didn’t appear to have been deliberately withheld from the FBI, and that the separate investigation that turned up the emails wasn’t related to the Clintons themselves."These emails instead were found on a device Clinton aide Huma Abedin shared with her then-husband, former congressman Anthony Weiner. According to NBC reporter Pete Williams , new emails were discovered on a laptop of Weiner's that was seized after he was accused of sending inappropriate text messages and pictures to an underage girl.The Chicago Tribune and The Los Angeles Times reported that the emails were reportedly not to or from Clinton and were likely duplicates of emails that have already been investigated. Abedin did have an email address on Clinton's personal server. However, the reason why the FBI isn't sure if these news emails are significant to the investigation into whether Clinton mishandled state documents while using said server is because they do not yet have access to these emails.Once the FBI does have access to these new emails on Abedin's account, they will investigate as to whether they include any classified information. If so, that could change the outcome of the previous investigation into Clinton's emails.The FBI originally found that "[Clinton and her staff] were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information," but did not believe that Clinton's lawyers intentionally deleted or looked to conceal the additional work-related emails that surfaced as part of the investigation. The FBI did not uncover sufficient evidence to recommend criminal charges in the case.According to Politico , a FBI spokeswoman released a statement explaining, "At this time we can confirm the letter and can tell you that the newly discovered emails are not related to the WikiLeaks or any hacks. We cannot comment further." Yahoo News reported that after reviewing Abedin's interview with the FBI last April during the Clinton email probe, she "hinted that there might be relevant material on her husband’s personal devices. But agents do not appear to have followed up on the clues."