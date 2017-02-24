Hillary Clinton Calls For “Resistance Plus Persistence” Against Trump

Earlier today, Hillary Clinton issued a statement praising the burgeoning nationwide resistance movement against the Trump administration, and urging Democrats to unite ahead of tomorrow's DNC chair election. "After the primaries we came together as a party to write the most progressive platform in history," she said in a video posted on Twitter by the Democratic Party. "Ideas we championed are now inspiring leaders and activists across our country." She added: "And everywhere people are marching, protesting, tweeting, speaking out, and working for an America that's hopeful, inclusive, and big-hearted."
A message from @HillaryClinton: "Let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our Party and our country." #DNCFuture pic.twitter.com/smbxQZQfpV— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 24, 2017
Clinton's message emphasized the importance of unity among the Democrats at a time when the party has effectively split into a center-moderate and a progressive wing — something that has been brewing for quite a while. She also stressed that the party needs to put its energy toward winning the 2018 midterm elections. The Democratic Party was significantly weakened in the 2016 elections — not just at the very top, but in state legislatures and governorships — and its members have been disagreeing quite vehemently about what the future should look like. "We as Democrats must move forward with courage, confidence, and optimism, and stay focused on the elections we must win this year and next," said Clinton. "Let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our party and our country." Clinton, who in November's presidential election won the popular vote by nearly 3 million, has kept a relatively low profile since. She has expressed her support for the Women's March and condemned the Trump administration's immigration ban. But we have been hearing from her more and more lately, which gives us hope that she'll return as a leading voice, especially on issues that affect women. The former secretary of state has quite a few projects in the works this year. She's working on a book with Simon & Schuster to be released this fall. And on May 26, she will return to her alma mater Wellesley College to give the commencement address.
Advertisement