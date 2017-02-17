We Wish We Were Invited To Hillary Clinton & Kate McKinnon's Dinner Date

In something akin to a G20 meeting to discuss renewable energy, Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon came together over dinner in New York City. Yes, SNL's Clinton and the real-life Clinton were in one place and the time-space continuum remains intact.
Us Weekly reports that the duo shared a meal at NYC restaurant Orso. Naturally, enamored onlookers told various publications that the two looked to be having a grand ol' time.
"Lots of laughter emanated from their table," a fellow diner told Page Six.
As news spread on Twitter, the fascination spread. The excitement of seeing Clinton out in the real world — and chatting with her SNL doppelgänger — set the social network aflame.
My friend is eating dinner next to @HillaryClinton and Kate McKinnon right now. This is not a drill. #ImWithHer— Sara Marino (@smarino92) February 15, 2017
After the dinner, Clinton took in Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard. It's the latest night at the theater for Clinton. Earlier this month, she took in a performance of In Transit alongside her husband, Bill. Last month, the two saw The Color Purple. If you're looking to spot Clinton in the wild, start heading to the theater. If you're looking for her SNL counterpart, we'd suggest hot Midtown restaurants.
Advertisement