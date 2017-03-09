This Is The Most Pleasing Video Of Rihanna You'll Ever See

Before you start watching this video, we want you to do something for us. Well, we actually want you to do something for you, because this will greatly enhance your viewing experience. We're going to ask you to hit play on "Desperado" off of Rihanna's underrated ANTI and let it play for five to ten seconds. Here, we'll even embed it for you.
Got it playing? Good. Wait. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.
Then hit play on this video Zac Posen took of Rihanna spinning in a massive ball gown.
Pretty good, right? Of course it is.
Posen posted the video on Instagram congratulating Rihanna on her Fenty x Puma collaboration.
"One of my favorite things in the world is watching her bring my gowns to life!" Posen captioned the video.
It's truly joyous. Look at her face, look at how that gown moves, look at everything. Top quality fashion 'tent right there.
Rihanna, it must be said, can really wear the shit out of some gowns. Look at these things.
It must be said that you need quite the gown to contain Rihanna. She has presence like you wouldn't believe. Not too many people could pull off a train that needs a person or two to carry it.
Here's the list:
1. Rihanna
2. Various queens
Small list, as one might imagine.
"Rihanna and Puma brought nerds, jocks, skaters, preps, goth kids, and bad gals to life at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France," we wrote of the collection. "Models could be seen on balconies ripping pages out of books, strutting their stuff down the tables, and dancing to the tunes of Die Antwoord, Dreezy, and M.I.A."
