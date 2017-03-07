Then, of course, there was the "Women Tell All" segment. Ostensibly, this is a time for the women of the season to give behind-the-scenes dish. In practice, the event is almost more performative than the show. The contestants who didn't get a chance to stir up drama on the show get a second chance. The villains gets a shot at redemption. In this case, Corinne made a return appearance but then disappeared backstage to get champagne.