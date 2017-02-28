I'm going to declare this now: 2017 was the year The Bachelor went through puberty. Last night, the show hit this huge maturity benchmark: Raven Gates brought up the female orgasm. This isn't the first major sex mention, either. She told our Bachelor that her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated for two years, never once gave her an orgasm. Was this an appropriate thing to say on a date? That's arguable. But it was definitely one of the more sexually forward moments of the season so far.