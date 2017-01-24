Why Was This Controversial Bachelor Scene Censored In Last Night’s Episode?

Nobody is perfect. And when it comes to relationships, who doesn't have a touch of drama in their past that might be embarrassing? Or better yet, a juicy story to share? This is why we love the (seemingly) unfiltered drama of reality TV. But when such a story is shielded from Bachelor audiences — viewers who are used to all types of glorious tomfoolery — questions arise. And that's precisely why Bachelor viewers in Little Rock, AR, are heated today. On last night's Bachelor, Raven tells Nick a story about her cheating ex-boyfriend. In a nutshell, she found her ex in bed with another woman. Oof! However, that's the least of the tale. She then proceeded to attack the man with a stiletto. Yes, a high-heel shoe. However, viewers in Arkansas didn't hear any of this.
Everyone is asking me what happened- Little Rock & the central AR area censored my story. U'll have to find the clip elsewhere. #TheBachelor— Raven (@ravengates09) January 24, 2017
Apparently, ABC affiliates in the region didn't air that particular conversation on Raven's hometown date. They instead cut to the next scene. Viewers were livid.
@ravengates09 Yes! As soon as you said you drove to LR it cut to commercial and came back after story was over! #TheBachelor #frustrating— Robyn (@robyn_craven) January 24, 2017
@ravengates09 my jaw dropped, my husband cursed, said the show was "rehearsed bullshit" and he stormed off to his office with our son ???— Max's Mom (@Maxattack2012) January 24, 2017
Why the censoring, ABC? We've reached out to the network and will update this story as information becomes available.
