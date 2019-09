What Is Emotional Intelligence, Really?

Last night, Taylor tried to explain her argument about Corinne further: "I was talking about her ability to regulate her emotions, and to empathize, and pick up on emotions of women in the house," she says. "I'm talking about how you're not fully aware of the impacts your words have on other people." Neither of these women are "idiots," like Corinne says, but we should point out that Taylor is a licensed mental health counselor associate with a master's in mental health counseling. She might have been using counselor jargon to explain why she was upset with Corinne's actions, but Corinne just heard that she didn't have intelligence, which would hurt anyone's feelings. (Though we can't imagine it's easy to hear that you lack emotional intelligence, either.)