What Is Emotional Intelligence, Really?

At their core, emotionally intelligent people can empathize, be honest, and engage with what someone else is saying, Dr. Derhally says. "Assertiveness and boundaries have to coexist with empathy, because you can be empathetic and have someone walk all over you," she says. Taylor touched on this a little bit last night, and got teary-eyed as she stood up for herself. "People in helping professions should be encouraged to continue their passion of helping people and not shamed for it," Taylor said. "I don't think you fully realize the impact of the things you said — had a direct impact on my life and my career, and you can't show empathy," she said.