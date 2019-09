Emma Watson Inspired An Empowering Hashtag About How Feminists Dress

Though, part of the uproar over the photo stemmed from Watson’s 2014 interview with Wonderland magazine . In the interview, Watson criticized Beyoncé's performance in a video for one of her songs. “As I was watching [the videos] I felt very conflicted, I felt her message felt very conflicted in the sense that on the one hand she is putting herself in a category of a feminist, but then the camera, it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her,” as noted by The Daily Beast.