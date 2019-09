After two weeks of feminist symbolism cropping up throughout Fashion Month in the forms of pink buttons graphic tees , and white bandanas , Missoni's fall 2017 show in Milan joined the conversation, with the symbolic accessory we've all been waiting to see make a catwalk appearance. For the finale, the brand's creative director, Angela Missoni, sent some of today's top models down the runway wearing luxe versions of those pink pussy hats from the Women's March that we (still) can't get enough of. The collection was inspired by the power of women's rights, of course, as well as the morning backdrop of Switzerland's Monte Rosa mountains, which features its own hues of pink and rose.