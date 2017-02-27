After two weeks of feminist symbolism cropping up throughout Fashion Month in the forms of pink buttons, graphic tees, and white bandanas, Missoni's fall 2017 show in Milan joined the conversation, with the symbolic accessory we've all been waiting to see make a catwalk appearance. For the finale, the brand's creative director, Angela Missoni, sent some of today's top models down the runway wearing luxe versions of those pink pussy hats from the Women's March that we (still) can't get enough of. The collection was inspired by the power of women's rights, of course, as well as the morning backdrop of Switzerland's Monte Rosa mountains, which features its own hues of pink and rose.
The Women's March in Washington (and other that took place across the globe) drew together women of all different backgrounds, dressed in their own customized girl power garb. And for Missoni, the notion that all sexes are created equal knows no race or age. "Angela Missoni communicates the femininity of our times, prepared to confront the conflicts and dilemmas of our contemporary society: the conditions, needs and rights of all women and all minorities," according to a release about the collection. "A trans-generational femininity that is urban, emancipated, committed and immersed in life’s dizzying rhythms and ever-increasing responsibilities."
And for Missoni, fall looks pretty colorful. The catwalk included Gigi Hadid, Leomie Anderson, and Jamie Bochert strutting their stuff in bodycon turtlenecks (à la Gloria Steinem), sparkly gloves, plaid pantsuits (a possible Hillary Clinton wink, maybe?), and maxi dresses in those quirky Missoni prints we've come to know and love. There was even a knitted sweatshirt that sports the Venus symbol in the mix. For the show's finale, the models took their bows in Missoni-designed pink pussy hats, alongside Angela Missoni, who made a speech following the show. Shoutout to Missoni for grabbing back.