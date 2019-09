This Kid Attending Paris Fashion Week Is Just Too Cool To Function

Behold, Goldenfly — who at the time of publishing, has 768 followers — the son of designer Natasha Zinko , who we've been following for quite some time now . Apart from his bio, which reads "Yep, I'm a kid," we don't know much else about the stylish adolescent. But his style, and the fact that he's already sat front row at more fashion shows than we probably will in our lifetimes, is enough swag to know that he's one to watch. In between dabbing and posing for #OOTD shots, he's been at shows like Junya Watanabe, Dior, Ashish, Valentino, and more. And from what we can see, his Instagram is the place to go for all things streetwear, accessories, precious mother-son street style moments, and his celebrity encounters at all of the (chaperoned, of course) fashion events he frequents.