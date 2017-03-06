This Kid Attending Paris Fashion Week Is Just Too Cool To Function

At this rate, if kids in attendance at Fashion Month steal any more front row seats, editors and bloggers that typically populate prime catwalk real estate just might have to watch the shows via livestream. In addition to the typical Beckham cameo, and, of course, the influx of Generation Z that have become mainstays at Dolce & Gabbana every season, the children of celebrities and stylists have somehow infiltrated the most important row during fashion's most exclusive time of year. However, the latest cool kid to burst onto the scene (seemingly overnight) has managed to keep his hype on the down-low — until now.
Behold, Goldenfly — who at the time of publishing, has 768 followers — the son of designer Natasha Zinko, who we've been following for quite some time now. Apart from his bio, which reads "Yep, I'm a kid," we don't know much else about the stylish adolescent. But his style, and the fact that he's already sat front row at more fashion shows than we probably will in our lifetimes, is enough swag to know that he's one to watch. In between dabbing and posing for #OOTD shots, he's been at shows like Junya Watanabe, Dior, Ashish, Valentino, and more. And from what we can see, his Instagram is the place to go for all things streetwear, accessories, precious mother-son street style moments, and his celebrity encounters at all of the (chaperoned, of course) fashion events he frequents.
Goldenfly is what kids his age would call "fleeky," which means particularly outstanding in one's respective field of expertise, and he's probably regularly seen hanging with his squad at the schoolyard decked out in Vetements and Zara, peppering his vocabulary with words like "vibes" and "lit." Goldenfly is actually always stunting in Vetements, and he dons other big names, too: Gucci, Commes des Garçons, Balmain, and, of course, his mom's eponymous label, Natasha Zinko. As for how the little dude gets his hands on such luxe (and damn expensive) gear is unbeknownst to us, but maybe once he grows out of the duds, we're he'll come out with the most dope Poshmark account or something and pass them on to the next generation of miniature adults with a penchant for all things exceptionally trendy.
The last time we saw an actual child at Fashion Month — a kid this fashionable at least — was stylist Luisa Ferndanda Espinosa's son, Alonso Mateo. (He won our hearts over nearly four years ago.) There was also the Prince of Fashion himself, Michael Chabon's son, Abraham. So, there are a select few youngsters cruising from fashion capital to fashion capital to sit in very desirable front rows, and you'll want to add them to your follow lists if you haven't already. And while Goldenfly may be the most extravagant of the lot, it's only a matter of time before he joins the ranks of Cruz Beckham, et al. At that point, we'll probably be watching them from the standing section, cheering them on.