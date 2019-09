Welcome To The Louis Vuitton x Supreme Squad, Cruz Beckham

You've probably noticed by now that it is our duty to act in accordance with the law, to keep you in-the-know on what celebrities are wearing and which trends they're getting a head start on. But between you and us, it's their kids — those dang Generation Z'ers hooting and hollering around the streets of Hollywood — who are proving themselves to be the foretellers of fashion's next It trends, instead of their über cool parents. And they're bypassing the paparazzi with their popular Instagram accounts. The latest specimen of our birdwatching-style comes to you in the form of Cruz Beckham : offspring of the Beckham's, aspiring pop singer, and hardcore rep of Louis Vuitton's debut streetwear collaboration with Supreme.