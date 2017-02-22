Good News For Peplum Fans…

Then, there were the peplums: Actual, attached peplums (sitting on the hips of loose-fitting, pastel-colored trousers), and ones that were created via inventive layering and styling: mini skirts over dresses, running shorts over black leggings. It was weird, yes; not conventional or, frankly, practical by any means. But it was weird in a cool, makes-you-think-about-fashion-in-a-new-light kind of way; a way that particularly stands out given the lack of "wow"-worthy collections we've seen come out of both New York and London thus far. And if a peplum, one of the most basic, seemingly "uncool" pieces, is what initiates that little twinkle in our style eye, then, well, let's just say it must be one pretty damn good peplum.