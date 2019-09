Bella Hadid Looks Like A Disney Princess In This Paris Fashion Week After Party Dress

Hadid’s look and appearance at the party celebrated her very first Dior Beauty campaign for Pump N Volume Mascara. She unveiled the new stunning print ad, in which she stars, on Instagram on March 1. “My first official Dior Beauty campaign!" she wrote. "This is such a crazy, magical, massive honor for me to work for such an iconic brand that I have wanted to be a part of my entire life!!! I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child!!! I am still in shock!” Hadid partnered with Dior in early 2016 and, leading up to her premiere campaign, teased fans with several tutorials with Dior makeup artist Peter Philips, including one on spring makeup and another on cheekbone contouring