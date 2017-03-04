Bella Hadid Looks Like A Disney Princess In This Paris Fashion Week After Party Dress

Not only does Bella Hadid have her fiercest female friends (including sister Gigi) by her side for Paris Fashion Week, but she also dressed stunningly at the Christian Dior show after party on Friday. Forget the fact that her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd was in town earlier that week with his new flame Selena Gomez, Hadid stole the spotlight for herself.
The model showed up at the after party, held in her honor, looking every bit the princess. Between her silky Dior gown, wispy up-do, and soft makeup, Hadid put a stop to the rumors circulating about the exes being in the same city at the same time. She pulled a move straight out of Cinderella’s book and had a ball, with a little help from a leading French fashion house.
Advertisement
Hadid’s look and appearance at the party celebrated her very first Dior Beauty campaign for Pump N Volume Mascara. She unveiled the new stunning print ad, in which she stars, on Instagram on March 1. “My first official Dior Beauty campaign!" she wrote. "This is such a crazy, magical, massive honor for me to work for such an iconic brand that I have wanted to be a part of my entire life!!! I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child!!! I am still in shock!” Hadid partnered with Dior in early 2016 and, leading up to her premiere campaign, teased fans with several tutorials with Dior makeup artist Peter Philips, including one on spring makeup and another on cheekbone contouring.
Dior Beauty proudly showed off its new leading lady on Instagram, posting a behind the scenes video that featured a fresh-faced Hadid arriving at the after party. Before making her entrance, Hadid also couldn’t help sharing not one, not two, but three photos on Instagram posing in the gorgeous Dior gown. “Wow. Can't believe we launched my first Dior beauty campaign tonight!!” Hadid wrote alongside a picture where she practically radiated joy. She thanked everyone who came out to help her celebrate and added, “Seriously feeling so genuinely lucky & so much love.”
Advertisement