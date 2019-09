These Emma Watson Dresses Are The Most Princess-y Of Them All

Throughout her career, Watson has always gravitated towards pieces that are elegant, sophisticated, and memorable: corseted ballgowns, sharp pantsuits, unconventional shirting, and tea-length skirts. But never before have we been reminded so much of the Disney canon via fashion than we have with the actress' recent track record. Sure, the film she's promoting definitely facilitates the comparison (and we're certainly this pick up on ones to ). Still, the images are pretty striking. Ahead, we've rounded up everything Watson's worn so far while on the Beauty and the Beast press tour, ranked in order of princess-ness. In some cases, the royalty vibes are hidden in the details; in others, though, it's as clear as Cinderella's glass slipper.