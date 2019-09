Why You’ll See Women Wearing White At Trump’s Congress Address Tonight

Tonight, President Trump will be giving his first nationally televised address to a joint session of Congress. You'll probably see a number of women decked out in white for the address. Wondering why? It's a nod to the women's suffrage movement, organized for tonight's address by the House's Democratic Women's Working Group (more details on their call to action, here .) It's the same symbolic style gesture we saw many women make on Election Day when they wore white to the polls to vote for Hillary Clinton. (Then, on inauguration day , Clinton's choice to wear all-white brought about suffragette references, too.) For an inspiring peek at what to expect, check out the below shot from Rep. Nancy Pelosi, minority leader of the United States House of Representatives.