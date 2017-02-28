Why You’ll See Women Wearing White At Trump’s Congress Address Tonight

Tonight, President Trump will be giving his first nationally televised address to a joint session of Congress. You'll probably see a number of women decked out in white for the address. Wondering why? It's a nod to the women's suffrage movement, organized for tonight's address by the House's Democratic Women's Working Group (more details on their call to action, here.) It's the same symbolic style gesture we saw many women make on Election Day when they wore white to the polls to vote for Hillary Clinton. (Then, on inauguration day, Clinton's choice to wear all-white brought about suffragette references, too.) For an inspiring peek at what to expect, check out the below shot from Rep. Nancy Pelosi, minority leader of the United States House of Representatives.
Keep your eye out tonight as Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women’s rights during the #JointSession! pic.twitter.com/4l4TUc79RQ— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017
Rep. Lois Frankel noted that her decision to don white is "to oppose Republican attempts to roll back women's progress." A number of other Congresswomen have taken to Twitter to voice their support and, lucky for us, share some great shots of their meaningful ensembles. For Rep. Jackie Speier and her team, the choice of to don white is "part of our pledge to fight for equal pay, family leave & more," per her tweet, below.
We're wearing suffragist white for today's #JointSession as part of our pledge to fight for equal pay, family leave & more! #WomenWearWhite pic.twitter.com/C9hngmQV4T— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) February 28, 2017
Rep. Ann McLane Kuster shared a personal motive behind her decision to wear the symbolic color: as a tribute to one of her suffragette ancestors, below. (She also uploaded a video of herself and Rep. Katherine Clark "to honor the progress we’ve made & let @realDonaldTrump know women are watching.")
Wearing white to #JointSession to honor my great-grandmother Susan Bancroft of Concord. Suffragette who marched for the vote #WomenWearWhite pic.twitter.com/cmXhhiR84Y— Ann McLane Kuster (@RepAnnieKuster) February 28, 2017
So, definitely look out for some meaningful, monochromatic outfit choices during tonight's address, and follow along on social media with the hashtag #WomenWearWhite. And, if you're wondering what's in store during the address itself (aren't we all?), here's a very helpful cribsheet.
