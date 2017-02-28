Why You’ll See Women Wearing White At Trump’s Congress Address Tonight

Rep. Lois Frankel noted that her decision to don white is "to oppose Republican attempts to roll back women's progress." A number of other Congresswomen have taken to Twitter to voice their support and, lucky for us, share some great shots of their meaningful ensembles. For Rep. Jackie Speier and her team, the choice of to don white is "part of our pledge to fight for equal pay, family leave & more," per her tweet, below.