We're only two months into the new year and we’ve already seen some crazy beauty trends, but nothing has been as prevalent as— or just about anything else that's of the holographic, iridescent, and rainbow variation. (Not that we are complaining or anything.) Why stick to one color when you can have all of them swirled together into one product, right? The latest from Stila Cosmetics, however, takes it up a notch — its Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow shadows are fit for a mermaid.