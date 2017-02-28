We're only two months into the new year and we’ve already seen some crazy beauty trends, but nothing has been as prevalent as unicorn makeup — or just about anything else that's of the holographic, iridescent, and rainbow variation. (Not that we are complaining or anything.) Why stick to one color when you can have all of them swirled together into one product, right? The latest from Stila Cosmetics, however, takes it up a notch — its Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow shadows are fit for a mermaid.
At first, it looks like the sparkly formulas are similar to the original Stila Magnificent Metals Foil Finish Eye Shadow — which, when we first saw 'em, absolutely blew our minds. But much to our delight, we've discovered they are none other than shade extensions of our favorite liquid formula from the brand's Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow range — with an added metallic twist you'd from the OGs. And the new mermaid-inspired hues are out-of-this-world bright, loaded with golden flecks, and have the kind of holographic magic that beg for your attention.
Among the additions, you'll find Sunset Cove, a pink hue with gilded glitter; Sea Siren, an iridescent fuschia and teal; and Into the Blue, a soft purple with green and blue shimmer. Similar to the other Stila formulas we adore — like the Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick and Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, for example — all three are impossibly long-lasting and budge-proof. Even better, the smallest dab of pigment goes a long way, so it'll last you well into the summer time. What's more, you can scoop up every single shade tomorrow on Stila’s site (and at Sephora too, come April). Time to start your hourly countdown.