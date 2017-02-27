Viola Davis Made The Best Footwear Choices After Her Oscars Win

After Viola Davis won a statuette for Best Supporting Actress at last night's Oscars for her role in Fences, she made history: She's the first black actress to win an Oscar, Tony, and Emmy for acting. Needless to say, she had a lot to celebrate at the annual Vanity Fair afterparty, and the actress had an excellent wardrobe change lined up. She traded her custom red Armani Prive gown with drop-sleeves for a sleek white pantsuit, paired with precisely the sort of footwear we'd want to wear after enduring towering heels for hours. The crisp suit, which features layered lapels on the jacket and a wide-leg pants, is a custom version of a look from Brandon Maxwell's fall 2017 collection. The designer took to Instagram to congratulate Davis on her win. (Maxwell also dressed Syrian refugee Hala Kamil last night, for the main event, in what has to be the most inspiring 2017 Oscars outfit we've come across.) The look is a stunner, and we're definitely getting some Hillary Clinton-inspired, suffragette-referencing vibes from Davis' decision to go with an all-white pantsuit. As for Davis' choice of shoes post-Oscars? First, she swapped her Stuart Weitzman heels for a pair of flatform YRU creepers (in the same crimson hue as those heels and her gown), as her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, posted on Instagram.
But that wasn't Davis' only brilliant, pragmatic yet stylish kicks decision of the evening. She wore yet another pair of sneakers with her Vanity Fair afterparty ensemble, which appear to be Stella McCartney's Elyse platform oxford style. Okay, these might have a somewhat formidable two inches of height to work with, plus that nearly-$1K pricetag, but we are so here for the star's comfort-conscious duo of post-win shoe picks. (Also, as the above shot proves, it's clear that Davis had a really, really good time strutting around in this pantsuit and sneaker combo.) Before her historic Oscars win last night, Davis' victory at the Sag Awards last month was also a big deal. The actress was the first black actress to have five prestigious Screen Actors Guild wins under her belt. (On the fashion front, Davis went with an all-white look for her Sag win, in gown form in lieu of a pantsuit.) It's not like we really needed any more reasons to love (and relate to) Davis any more than we already do. But the actress' wise, blessedly comfort-minded choice to ditch the heels for not one, but two pairs of sneakers in order to properly toast her Academy Awards victory? That somehow makes the star even more endearing.
Advertisement