Viola Davis Made The Best Footwear Choices After Her Oscars Win

But that wasn't Davis' only brilliant, pragmatic yet stylish kicks decision of the evening. She wore yet another pair of sneakers with her Vanity Fair afterparty ensemble, which appear to be Stella McCartney's Elyse platform oxford style. Okay, these might have a somewhat formidable two inches of height to work with, plus that nearly-$1K pricetag, but we are so here for the star's comfort-conscious duo of post-win shoe picks. (Also, as the above shot proves, it's clear that Davis had a really, really good time strutting around in this pantsuit and sneaker combo.) Before her historic Oscars win last night, Davis' victory at the Sag Awards last month was also a big deal. The actress was the first black actress to have five prestigious Screen Actors Guild wins under her belt. (On the fashion front, Davis went with an all-white look for her Sag win, in gown form in lieu of a pantsuit.) It's not like we really needed any more reasons to love (and relate to) Davis any more than we already do. But the actress' wise, blessedly comfort-minded choice to ditch the heels for not one, but two pairs of sneakers in order to properly toast her Academy Awards victory? That somehow makes the star even more endearing.