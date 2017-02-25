This Ladies-Only Pre-Oscar Party Reveals A LOT About Hollywood Friendships

Brie Larson hosted a cocktail party in Hollywood. This party wasn't just a quiet get-together with friends on her back deck, though. Larson was the host for the annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party. Women in Film is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women in all aspects of tv and film and to promoting equality in a what, let's face it, is still pretty much a man's world.
Even though this might not have been a small, intimate affair at Larson's house, it was still a get-together with friends. Larson herself got to catch up with Oscar nominees such as Emma Stone and Viola Davis. No doubt they commiserated about the marathon that is awards season when you're the front-runner, which is, admittedly, a good problem to have. Also, probably lots of people wanted to grab a selfie (or a professionally lit and photographed image) of themselves with the legendary Meryl Streep. Or visionary director Ava DuVernay.
More than 30 of this year's Oscar nominees showed up along with a host of other artists from other genres, like television and music.
Click through to see your favorites. Then grab your BFFs, strike a Wonder Woman power pose, and make some memories (and some art) of your own.