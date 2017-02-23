If you haven't already watched this year's Oscar-nominated films, you'd better get on it, stat. This Sunday, the red carpet will be rolled out at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the biggest awards show of the year.
The night will include performances by Justin Timberlake and John Legend, presentations from Emma Stone, Janelle Monáe, and Amy Adams, and — we're guessing — plenty of political jabs from host Jimmy Kimmel. Here's how to watch all the action.
See The Red Carpet Fashion & Interviews
On E!: E! will kick off its red carpet coverage at 1:30 p.m. with the Countdown to the Red Carpet special, followed by more red carpet coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. You can watch online, and on the free E! News app, which will offer an exclusive 360-degree red carpet experience.
On ABC: Tune in to ABC at 7 p.m. to see the red carpet. You can stream the show on ABC.com and the ABC app, but you'll need to enter your provider credentials to watch. The live stream is also only available to those living in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, NC, and Fresno, CA.
On ABC: The awards portion of the show officially begins at 8:30 p.m. The same viewing options for ABC's red carpet coverage apply here.
Catch Behind The Scenes Show Coverage
The Oscars: All Access will live stream exclusive interviews with nominees and presenters from the red carpet, backstage, and audience starting at 7 p.m.
See Additional Interviews & Information
On Twitter: IMDb will stream a live Oscars companion show, beginning here at 8 p.m. You can keep up with all Oscar tweets and hear celebrity feedback about the show as it occurs.
On Google: Starting today, search 2017 Oscars on Google and you'll have access to information on all the nominees, Oscar-related tweets, and news. On Sunday, searches will update with all the winners.
