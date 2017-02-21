Jennifer Lopez Has The Hots For Harry Styles

She's Jenny from the block. He's got that James Dean daydream look in his eye. Who wouldn't want to see Jennifer Lopez and Harry Styles get together, you know, just out of morbid curiosity? Though Lopez, last seen cuddling Drake, dismissed the 23-year-old One Direction singer as "a little bit too young" to date, she clearly has a thing for him. During a round of "Who'd You Rather?" on The Ellen Show, it quickly became apparent that Taylor Swift's ex is totally Lopez's cup of tea. The singer chose Styles over celebrity hunks like Nick Jonas, Zac Efron, Brad Pitt, The Weeknd, Prince Harry, and, erm, Chris Martin. It wasn't until Styles faced off against rocker Lenny Kravitz that Lopez abandoned him. She then ditched Kravitz for Leonardo DiCaprio, who had a nice winning streak until Bruno Mars popped up. Ultimately, however, Styles was declared victor. Alas, Lopez deemed the pop star "too young" for a relationship. And though she's been linked to younger men like Casper Smart and Drake, the Shades of Blue star told Ellen DeGeneres that she's no so-called cougar. "I don't date younger men," she insisted. "It's not like you have to be younger. It's not about that. I just meet people, and then if I go out with them, I go out with them. And if I like them, I like them. And if I don't, I don't. It's about the person. It's about who they are, it has nothing to do with age. "But there's this thing because I dated Beau [Casper Smart], and he was younger — and he was the first guy I ever dated who was younger than me — I got labeled right away." Watch her interview with DeGeneres below.
Advertisement