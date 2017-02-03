J.Lo Had A Run-In With Her Ex Casper Smart Outside A Salsa Club

J.Lo has a knack for getting into awkward ex situations — and handling them gracefully. While celebrating her friend Jai Jordyn's birthday at Hollywood's El Floridita, she ran into her ex Casper Smart outside the club. A photo obtained by Entertainment Tonight shows her and her BFF Leah Remini chatting with him like it's NBD. The only weird thing about it is that he's carrying flowers for some reason.
Leah Remini, Casper Smart & Jen after Salsa night on Jan 30th. #JLo #JenniferLopez #JLovers #JLover #LeahRemini #CasperSmart pic.twitter.com/KPRtKYjFQ2— Jenn.The.Jaded (@jenn_the_jaded) February 1, 2017
We wouldn't expect anything less than a positive ex encounter from J.Lo. When she and Casper ran into her other ex Marc Anthony, they simply smiled for a photo together. She even gave her "baby daddy" a shout-out from the stage at her concert. J.Lo and Casper broke up in August, and she's recently been seen with Drake, though all she'll say is that they're making music together. Whatever took place outside Floridita, we're sure it wasn't enough to take away from her amazing night of salsa dancing.
