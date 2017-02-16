FOMO Inspired Kim Kardashian’s Latest Outfit (No, Really)

Not even the Kardashians are exempt from FOMO. That's why Kim wore burgundy from head to toe at Wednesday's Yeezy Season 5 show. Her outfit is impressively monochromatic, with a burgundy sleeveless top, jacket, pants, and pointed-toe boots. The clothes are probably all from Yeezy, according to Footwear News. Kanye was debuting his fifth collection for New York Fashion Week. "I decided to wear burgundy because I felt really left out that one time," Kardashian said on Snapchat afterward. She's referring to a photo of Khloe, Kylie, and Kourtney in burgundy hoodies and sweatpants. Khloe coined the look "Burgundy babies" on Instagram. Fortunately for Kim, it's never too late to become a burgundy baby.
